Grain harvest in Russia expected to reach 132 mln tons — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Agriculture Ministry keeps the forecast of 132 mln metric tons of grain to be harvested, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

"All the grain producing regions have already started gathering the new harvest. More than ninety-three million metric tons of grain were harvested, including seventy and a half million metric tons of wheat. Obviously, adverse weather conditions accompanying work in individual regions of the South, Central Russia and the Volga Region almost all over the season will affect final volumes. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Agriculture keeps the grain harvest outlook at the level of 132 mln metric tons," Patrushev said.

Oil-bearing crops, vegetables, potatoes, fruits and berries also continue to be harvested. The winter sowing area reached 3.3 mln hectares at present.