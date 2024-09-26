Biden expands training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots — White House

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden ordered the Pentagon to expand training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, the White House said in a statement.

"To build the capacity of Ukraine’s air force, I have directed the Department of Defense to expand training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, including by supporting the training of an additional 18 pilots next year," Biden said.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a small number of Ukrainian pilots continue their training in the US, Romania and Denmark. The newspaper did not specify exactly how many pilots are being trained. Western and Ukrainian officials estimate that Ukraine will have enough trained pilots to operate a full squadron of F-16s within months.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on August 7 that F-16 fighters would not become a magic pill that could influence the course of hostilities and "will be consistently destroyed by the Russian armed forces."