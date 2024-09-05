Countries of Global South account for more than half of global GDP — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The countries of the Global South account for more than half of global GDP, and BRICS countries - for a third, which affects the transition in settlements from the dollar to national currencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Now the situation - and the Prime Minister [of Malaysia] has just mentioned this - is changing in the global economy. Already today, the countries of the Global South account for more than 50% of global world GDP. And BRICS countries represent about one-third of the global economy. And naturally, - let me stress it - priorities in the use of certain currencies are changing. Together with our BRICS partners we use national currencies, this is already about 65%," Putin said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF this year is 'Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential'. The Roscongress Foundation is the Forum’s organizer. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.