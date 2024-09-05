Russia does not abandon gas transit through Ukraine — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia does not refuse to supply gas through Ukraine, but if Ukraine refuses to transit gas, Russia cannot force them to do so, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"As for Ukraine, we do not abandon this transit, oddly enough. Why? Because we and Gazprom intend to fulfill all of their obligations to our clients, with whom we have long-term contracts," he said.

The president recalled that one of the mandatory components of work on gas supplies to Europe is transit.

"There is a transit contract that expires on December 31 of this year. But if Ukraine refuses to transit, well, we cannot force them," Putin noted.

The head of state noted that the main consumers of Russian gas in Europe apparently do not want to force Ukraine to maintain transit, although they provide Ukraine with comprehensive assistance, military, financial and "any kind of" support.

"But if Ukraine refuses our transit, that means that we will cut volumes of gas that go to Europe. They will go along other routes, in particular, through the TurkStream, perhaps partly through the Blue Stream to Turkey," Putin noted.

According to him, these supplies will also help energy stability in Europe. "But this is their choice. How this will affect them, I do not know for sure. We are dealing with our issues, and let them deal with theirs," the President added.

