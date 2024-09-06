Naiba port construction in Yakutia's north to create more than 2,000 jobs

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The construction of the Naiba deep-water port in Yakutia's north will create more than 2,000 jobs, press service of the region's governor and government said.

The Far East and the Arctic Development Corporation signed a cooperation agreement with Yakutia on the Naiba port construction during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

"The project implementation will create more than 2,000 jobs for residents of the Tiksi - Naiba agglomeration," the press service said. "The new port will have areas for bulk and dry cargo, pumps, fuel tanks and necessary equipment."

The Naiba deep-water port in Yakutia's Bulunsky District will make the Northern Sea Route's navigation safe and year-round. The port will stimulate mining sectors, including the Kyuchus industrial cluster, the region's prime minister said.

Tiksi earlier joined the list of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone's backbone territories. The list features cities and small towns that are of strategic importance to the country. Tiksi is Russia's northernmost seaport, which is located 2,200 km from Yakutsk.

