Import phase-out not cover up to 40% of foreign software banned for use since 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. About 30-40% of foreign software at critical infrastructural facilities and foreign information security aids have not been substituted yet for domestic solutions, Vice President of Rostelecom Igor Lyapunov told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

The ban on use of foreign software will become effective in Russia from January 1 of the next year.

Newly built and commissioned critical infrastructural facilities are based on the Russian software, equipment and information security aids. "However, there remains a huge ‘tail’ of legacy systems with foreign software, continuing to be in service. Certainly, something will be withdrawn from operation historically, during the term of 3-4 years. My estimate is that 30-40% have not been substituted yet," he said.

