Rosseti Group’s investment to grow by 20% in 2024

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Investments of the Russian grid company Rosseti are expected to grow by 20% in 2024 compared with last year, Chief Executive Officer Andrey Ryumin said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), adding that next year investments are also expected to rise.

"Results will definitely be higher than last year and still higher in 2025. It is safe to say that growth is registered each year. Last year investments exceeded 530 bln rubles ($5.9 bln) while this year we expect a 20% increase compared with last year," he said, adding that the company had presented an adjusted investment program suggesting this investment growth to the Energy Ministry.

That said, 40% of investments in the trunk line complex in 2024-2029 is planned to be injected in the Far East, CEO noted.

Ryumin said in February that the approved volume of financing of the group’s investment program in 2024 totaled 585 bln rubles ($6.5 bln).

