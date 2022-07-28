US opposes unilateral efforts to change status quo across Taiwan Strait, Biden tells Xi

WASHINGTON, July 28. /TASS/. The United States opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, US President Joe Biden said in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

According to the White House, "on Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

"The call was a part of the Biden Administration’s efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC and responsibly manage our differences and work together where our interests align," the White House added.

The phone call between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden comes after the Russian and Chinese foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, held talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting. The two top diplomats particularly discussed the SCO’s future and the situation in Ukraine.