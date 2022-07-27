Envoy says no new information on Qatar’s potential purchase of Russia’s S-400 systems

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. No new information is available on Qatar-Russia talks on Doha’s potential purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, Qatar’s Ambassador to Russia Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani told TASS on Wednesday.

Replying to a question about whether Qatar was in talks with Russia on the purchase of S-400 medium-to-long-range surface-to-air missile systems, the head of the Qatari diplomatic mission in Moscow said "there is no information on this score."

"Today all of our efforts are focused on hosting the [FIFA] World Cup," he added.

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.