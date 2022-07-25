Zelensky dismisses commander of Ukrainian army’s special operation forces

KIEV, July 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has dismissed commander of the Ukrainian army’s special operation forces Grigory Galagan, according to a presidential decree posted on the presidential website on Monday.

Viktor Khorenko was appointed to the post by another decree.

Galagan has been commander of the Ukrainian army’s special operation forces since August 2020. Before that, he was first deputy chief of the Ukrainian Security Service’s center for special anti-terrorist operations. In 2014-2019, he took part in the force operation in Donbass.