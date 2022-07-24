To more centers to be opened in Zaporozhye region for applicants for Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Two more centers will be opened in Berdyansk and Melitopol, Zaporozhuye region, on July 25 to receive applications for Russian citizenship, Yevgeny Balitsjy, head of the Zaporozhye region military-civilian administration, said on Sunday.

"On July 25, two more centers for receiving applications for Russian citizenship will be opened in the Zaporozhye region. The centers will be opened in Melitopol and Berdyansk," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Balitsky, this decision was taken because may people want to obtain Russian citizenship. "Overall, more than 18,000 people in Berdyansk and Melitopol want to obtain Russian passports. The overall number of such centers in the Zaporozhye region will reach 12," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 25 signed a decree to simplify the procedure of issuing Russian passports for people living in Ukraine’s Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.