Kherson Region creates election committee for referendum on joining Russia

KHERSON, July 23. /TASS/. A seven-member election committee to conduct a referendum on acceding to Russia is being created in the Kherson Region, the press service of the region’s military-civilian administration said on Saturday.

"According to the July 22, 2022 decree by the head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration, an election committee of the Kherson Region is being created numbering seven members with a three-year term of tenure and nominations are being accepted," the statement said. It is specified that the committee is being formed also for holding a referendum on the Kherson Region joining Russia.

The press service stressed that the residents of the liberated Kherson Region have the right to express their opinion on the future of the region. "According to global practice, [the Kherson Region] will establish this through elections and referendums," the statement noted.

The nominations for the election committee can be made by civic groups and other organizations.

On Saturday, head of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky also signed a decree on the creation of an election committee to conduct a referendum on joining Russia.

The Kherson Region is in southern Ukraine bordering the Republic of Crimea. In mid-March, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the region was fully controlled by Russian troops. A military-civilian administration was formed in the region in late April. The region’s authorities also indicated their desire to accede to Russia.