West working out strategic plans of attacking Russia, Lukashenko says

MINSK, July 12. /TASS/. The West is working out strategic plans of attacking Russia and the directions of the strike are known, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"Lately, and we discussed it in detail with the president of the Russian Federation [Vladimir Putin] yesterday, there have been efforts to work out strategic plans of attacking Russia. The main direction of this strike, and history repeats itself, is through Ukraine and Belarus," Lukashenko said at a ceremony of greeting graduates of military universities and top officers, the news agency BelTA reported.

The presidents of Russia and Belarus discussed during their telephone talk on July 11 the issues of ensuring the defense and security of both countries, the situation in the region and Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.