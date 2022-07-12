Russia develops ballistic missile Zmeevik for the Navy — source

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia is developing a new "aircraft carrier killer" - ballistic missile Zmeevik with hypersonic combat equipment for the Navy, two sources close to the military department and the military-industrial complex told TASS.

"The Zmeevik ballistic missile with hypersonic combat equipment has been in development for quite a long time. It will be designed to destroy large surface targets, primarily aircraft carriers," one of the sources said.

Another source said that the missile could enter service with coastal missile units of the Navy. One of the sources added that in terms of its characteristics, the Zmeevik resembles Chinese missiles of a similar class - DF-21D and DF-26 with a range of up to 4,000 km.