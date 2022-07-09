Alchevsk shelled by Ukrainian army first time since 2014, says mayor

LUGANSK, July 9. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces have shelled the city of Alchevsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) for the first time since 2014, no civilian casualties are reported, Mayor Albert Apshev told TASS on Saturday.

"Alchevsk used to be a more or less safe city. It had not been under shelling since 2014. Nevertheless, today there was this incident - the first shelling. Luckily, there were no civilian casualties," he said.

Earlier, Lugansk reported that the Ukrainian army fired a rocket at Alchevsk from HIMARS, a multiple launch rocket system supplied by the United States.