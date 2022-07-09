Chinese top diplomat urges US to stop slandering Beijing at meeting with Blinken

BEIJING, July 9. /TASS/. Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi urged the American authorities to stop slandering Beijing and lift unilateral sanctions at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Indonesia’s island of Bali, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"The American side should stop spreading slanders about the political system of our country, stop denigrating the domestic and foreign policy of China," the minister said, adding that "the US should immediately lift the increased duties on Chinese products and remove unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies."

China’s leadership does not intend to put up with Washington’s intervention in the internal affairs of the country, the diplomat noted. He also warned the United States against the attempts to unleash a new cold war.