US basketball player Griner charged in Russia asks Biden to help bring her home — media

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. American basketball player Brittney Griner charged in Russia with drug trafficking wrote to US President Joe Biden asking not to forget about her, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing the US athlete’s letter to her president.

"I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees," Griner wrote to President Biden. "Please do all you can to bring us home," she added.

The basketball player also said he had voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential polls. "I’m terrified I might be here forever," the newspaper quoted her as saying in her letter.

Currently, Griner is under arrest until December 20 by a court’s decision for an attempt to illegally bring cannabis oil into the country via Sheremetyevo Airport. She is a two-time World Champion and a two-time Olympic Champion. Before the arrest, she played for Yekaterinburg’s UMMC.

In May, the White House said steps were being taken by the administration in Washington to free the basketball player, but did not specify which exactly. Commenting on a potential exchange of Grier in a prisoner swap for Russian entrepreneur Viktor Bout who was sentenced in the US for selling arms, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov urged patience until the end of legal proceedings on her case.