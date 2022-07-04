Lukashenko says he has independence in making decisions in Belarus

MINSK, July 4. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday said he has full independence in making decisions in Belarus and nothing happens without his approval.

"If someone thinks - news media often run stories on that - that Belarus is occupied and Lukashenko decides nothing, the Belarusian government is no more, while [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is walking around Belarus and calls the shots <…> remember this: Not a single move in Belarus, especially these days, is made without an approval and orders by President Lukashenko," the Belarusian president said in a speech ahead of the country’s Independence Day.

That’ll be the case as long as he’s the president, Lukashenko said.

The national idea of Belarusians is to be "the masters of their own historical land," he said.