Lukashenko: West created monster called Nazi Germany, now is raising another in Ukraine

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. Western Europe first brought up a monster called Nazi Germany, and is now raising a new one in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday at a gala meeting on the eve of Belarus’ Independence Day.

"Just as it was in the last century, behind all those processes is the same civilized Western Europe that first raised a monster called Nazi Germany and then, in order to survive, threw itself into the arms of those who it had wished the defeat before," Lukashenko said cited by BelTA news agency.

"History repeats itself. A monster is being raised in Ukraine," he said adding that there are attempts to create "an image of the adversary" out of Belarusians.