NATO says in new concept strategic nuclear forces are supreme guarantee of its security

MADRID, June 29. /TASS/. Strategic nuclear forces, particularly those of the US, are the supreme guarantee of NATO’s security, the alliance said in a new concept that its summit adopted in Madrid on Wednesday.

"The strategic nuclear forces of the Alliance, particularly those of the United States, are the supreme guarantee of the security of the Alliance," the concept said. "The independent strategic nuclear forces of the United Kingdom and France have a deterrent role of their own and contribute significantly to the overall security of the Alliance."

"These Allies’ separate centers of decision-making contribute to deterrence by complicating the calculations of potential adversaries," according to the concept.

"NATO’s nuclear deterrence posture also relies on the United States’ nuclear weapons forward-deployed in Europe and the contributions of Allies concerned," the concept said. "National contributions of dual capable aircraft to NATO’s nuclear deterrence mission remain central to this effort."

The concept said, "NATO will take all necessary steps to ensure the credibility, effectiveness, safety and security of the nuclear deterrent mission. The Alliance is committed to ensuring greater integration and coherence of capabilities and activities across all domains and the spectrum of conflict, while reaffirming the unique and distinct role of nuclear deterrence. NATO will continue to maintain credible deterrence, strengthen its strategic communications, enhance the effectiveness of its exercises and reduce strategic risks."

"We will continue to invest in our defense against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. We will enhance our policies, plans, training and exercises and assess our capabilities to ensure that these requirements are integrated into our deterrence and defense posture," according to the new concept.

The NATO summit is taking place in Madrid from June 28-30.