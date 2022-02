WASHINGTON, February 25. /TASS/. Russia views the expulsion of Minister Counselor Sergey Trepelkov from the United States as an unfriendly move, and will not leave it unanswered, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"We view the new expulsion as a yet another unfriendly step, aimed at reducing Russian diplomatic presence in the US. Our response will be predictable," Antonov said.