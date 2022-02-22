Turkish president slams Russian recognition of Donbass as unacceptable

ANKARA, February 22. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described as unacceptable Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).

"We have sincerely sought to reduce tensions since the beginning of the crisis. Our Foreign Ministry said in its statement on the recent events that Russia's decision to recognize the so-called Donetsk and Lugansk republics contradicts the Minsk agreements. It was stressed that this decision is a clear violation of the political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We consider such a decision by Russia as unacceptable. We once again appeal to the parties to respect common sense and international law," the Turkish president told CNN Turk on Tuesday.

On the morning of February 17, the situation on the contact line in the Donbass escalated. The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics reported the most intense shelling from Ukraine in recent months. They caused damage to a number of civil infrastructure facilities. On Friday, the heads of the LPR and DPR Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin announced the evacuation of residents to Russia in connection with the growing threat of hostilities. On Saturday, general mobilization was declared in the republics.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's recognition of the sovereignty of the DPR and the LPR. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid were signed with their leaders.