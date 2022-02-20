US unleashed propagandistic hysteria around Russia - Cuban foreign minister

HAVANA, February 20. /TASS/. The Cuban government views Washington’s accusations against Russia on security matters as "propaganda hysteria," and opposes the eastward expansion of NATO, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.

"We strongly reject the media and propaganda hysteria triggered by the US government against Russia, and we firmly oppose NATO's expansion towards the borders of that sister nation," he said in a Twitter post.

The West and Kiev have been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.