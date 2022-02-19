Ukrainian foreign minister rejects reports of shelling Russian territory

KIEV, February 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba asserted on Saturday that his country’s forces had not shelled the Russian territory.

"We resolutely refute all accusations of any alleged Ukrainian shells falling on the Russian territory," he wrote on Twitter. "Ukraine has never opened any such fire."

He also called for an "immediate and impartial international investigation of the incidents reported by Russian media."

The Rostov Region’s border guard directorate of Russia's federal security service FSB said on Saturday several artillery shells have landed on Russia’s territory near the border with Ukraine. One shell exploded two kilometers away from the border and another ruined a farm outbuilding, the border guards said. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the incident.