Statements about mass graves in Donbass may be ‘false media reports’ - Psaki

WASHINGTON, February 16. /TASS/. Russia’s statements about the mass graves of civilians in Donbass may be disinformation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, Russia’s Investigative Committee announced the initiation of a criminal probe into the discovery of the mass graves of those killed during operations by Ukraine’s armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). One of the journalists asked Psaki to comment on this information.

"We’re in the window where we believe an attack could begin at any time and that would be preceded by a fabricated pretext that the Russians use as an excuse to launch an invasion. <...> Those could include but not be limited to claims of provocation in Donbass, false state media reports, everybody should keep their eyes open and aware, faked videos, false allegations about chemical weapons," Psaki stressed.

The leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin said in February that more than 130 mass graves of civilians that were killed during Ukraine’s aggression were found in the Donetsk People’s Republic.