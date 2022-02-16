Open dialogue may help restore relations between Belarus, Lithuania, Lukashenko says

MINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thinks that a sincere and open conversation may become a path to the restoration of relations with Lithuania.

"Belarusians and Lithuanians are fraternal nations, whose closeness, besides geographic proximity, is also defined by common centuries-old history," the Belarusian president said in his greeting on the occasion of Lithuania’s State Restoration Day. As the presidential press service reported on Wednesday, Lukashenko asserted that despite the pandemic, political and economic problems, the difference of opinion in security issues, "a sincere and open conversation is the only way to renew good-neighborly relations."

"Our experience vividly shows that during periods of constructive political relations, we managed to achieve significant successes in all the spheres of bilateral cooperation," the Belarusian president noted. "I know that the Lithuanians support Belarus that is following the path of peace and evolutionary development." According to Lukashenko, he believes that "soon the Lithuanian people will exercise their constitutional right which will allow to cope with difficulties that prevent the development of effective interaction [between the two countries].".