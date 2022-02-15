Security in Europe possible only with Russia’s participation - German leader

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters after Tuesday's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow that European security is possible only with Russia’s participation.

"It is absolutely clear for us, Germans, and to all Europeans as well, that [a] lasting security [system] cannot be created against Russia, only with Russia. We share this opinion both in NATO and the European Union," Scholz said, calling for a solution that would be acceptable for everyone.

"We are ready to discuss concrete steps to strengthen our <…> common security, together with our EU and NATO allies and partners, and with Russia. NATO has already suggested concrete negotiations at the Russia-NATO Council level and within the framework of the OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe]," the German leader continued.

He went on to say that Poland, which currently holds the rotating OSCE presidency, has launched a new top-level dialogue.

"This dialogue will be conducted in the spirit of mutual understanding and mutual recognition of principles, which we had approved within the OSCE framework. Those principles include inviolability of national borders, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine," the German chancellor said, adding that those principles cannot be revised. "Let’s discuss those issues as part of the dialogue. We need to avoid a stalemate, which would be a disaster for all of us."

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. This is the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders. Scholz's visit to Moscow is the culmination of Berlin's intensive diplomatic campaign aimed at a peaceful settlement of the crisis over Ukraine. Before going to Russia, the German chancellor visited Kiev.