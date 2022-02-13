US delivers another batch of military assistance to Ukraine - embassy

KIEV, February 13. /TASS/. Another batch of munitions has been delivered from the United States to Ukraine, the US embassy in Kiev said on Sunday.

"Two planeloads of immediately deployable US assistance arrived this morning in Kyiv to boost Ukraine’s defenses. Part of the $200 mln recently authorized, this included ammunition and shoulder-fired grenades," it wrote on its Twitter account and posted corresponding photos.

Earlier, Ukraine received 15 planes with military cargoes, which were also called by the US embassy as assistance to the Ukrainian army. In all, Washington said it would send 45 planes with such cargoes.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said last week that partner countries had provided Kiev with military assistance worth 1.5 billion US dollars.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that Moscow is not planning any aggression against anyone and the so-called Russian threat is a mere fake. Such allegations are obviously geared to receive certain preferences, he note.