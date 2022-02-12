Zelensky asks for proof of invasion of Ukraine allegedly planned for February 16

KIEV, February 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky asked, when speaking to journalists on Saturday, for information on the alleged Russian invasion planned for February 16, if such information is available, and pointed out that the information space was abundant in reports related to a potential incursion.

"Should you or anybody else have additional information about a 100% invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, starting on [February] 16, please give us such information," Zelensky asked.

In addition, he said that there is too much information on the subject in the public space.

"I believe that to date, the media space in abundant in information about a deep full-scale war from the Russian Federation, as even certain dates are suggested. We are aware of the risks and realize that such risks do exist," the president said adding that Ukraine should remain ready for any steps "from any border.".