NATO’s attempt to influence Indo-Pacific ‘a dangerous game’ — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s remarks that the Alliance must be responsible for security in the Indo-Pacific are a dangerous game, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the joint press conference with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Thursday.

"I have already mentioned today that Jens Stoltenberg said repeatedly that NATO must bear special responsibility for security in the Indo-Pacific Region, in South China Sea in particular. Should NATO assign to itself this line of defense as well, will you also insist that it is a right of all states to go wherever NATO decides? It is a dangerous game," he said.

"All these mantras about the defensive nature of the North Atlantic Alliance - we hear them all, despite us repeatedly providing information to our NATO colleagues about them bombing Yugoslavia, Iraq, based on a pretext, which [former UK Prime Minister] Tony Blair called a mistake and basically a fraud," the Foreign Minister added.