US is preparing for Russia’s response to potential sanctions - White House

NEW YORK, February 7. /TASS/. Washington is preparing for Russia’s counter-responses to the sanctions that the US and its allies could impose if Russia invades Ukraine, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on ABC television on Sunday.

"We do have to prepare for Russia choosing to respond in a number of asymmetric ways against the United States and against our European allies," he said. "One of those potential ways, of course, is to try gas as a weapon against our European partners."

Sullivan said US President Joe Biden "directed his team to find liquefied natural gas cargoes from other parts of the world that could be redirected to Europe to help make up for shortfalls that might accrue if Russia chooses to level gas a political weapon."

"So, we are preparing not just for our initial response," he said.

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.