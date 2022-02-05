First US reinforcement troops arrive in Poland - agency

WARSAW, February 5. /TASS/. The first US reinforcement troops for Europe have arrived in Poland, the Polish Press Agency reported on Saturday.

According to the news outlet, an aircraft carrying troops of the US 82nd Airborne Division landed at Jasionka Airport near Rzeszow.

A total of 1,700 troops are expected to be deployed in Poland. US military equipment started arriving in the country earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, the US authorities announced plans to deploy reinforcement troops to Romania, Poland and Germany. A total of 1,700 troops will be deployed to Poland. Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby stated that "these forces are not going to fight in Ukraine, they are going to ensure the robust defense of our NATO allies." On Friday, reports came that the first US reinforcement troops for Europe had arrived in Germany.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded," serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.