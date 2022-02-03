Putin’s visit to Beijing Olympics shows both leaders’ friendship — China’s top diplomat

BEIJING, February 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s expected visit to the ceremony of opening the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing shows the level of friendship between the two leaders, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

China’s top diplomat said that the Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Putin will hold their first face-to-face meeting in the past two years on February 4 to map out plans for developing China-Russia relations in the post-pandemic period.

"This demonstrates a high degree of mutual trust and friendly relations between the heads of both states," China’s top diplomat said in a statement posted on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).