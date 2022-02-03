Belarusian president says global situation can escalate at any moment

MINSK, February 3. /TASS/. The worldwide situation is dangerous due to its unpredictability, and it can escalate at any moment, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at the ceremony for presenting credentials by ambassadors of foreign states on Thursday.

"We remember the horrors of that war very well, and today we are witnessing the escalation of tensions all over the world. The current situation closely resembles the developments of the late 30s-40s of the last century. It is dangerous due to its unpredictability and can exacerbate at any moment," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

According to the president, the current state of affairs was triggered by systemic destruction of global security and the growing militarization of the European region. "What is more, it is obvious to us who has initiated this process," the Belarusian leader noted.