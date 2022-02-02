US needs to take steps on Russia’s diplomatic property to improve relations — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. It is impossible to improve Russia-US relations unless Washington takes steps to meet Moscow halfway in order to normalize the situation around Russia’s diplomatic missions, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"Any trend for improvement in bilateral relations is out of the question unless the United States at least formally abandons attempts to further raise tensions in this field and takes steps to meet us halfway and ensure our access to the property. It is out of the question. These are our key demands," he said.

In 2017, the US authorities closed Russia’s Consulate General in San Francisco, the Russian trade mission in Washington DC and its rented office in New York as part of their anti-Russian sanctions. The first two facilities are Russia’s state property and enjoy diplomatic immunity.

Moscow castigated the seizure of Russia’s diplomatic property as an openly hostile step and called on the United States to immediately return the facilities. In 2018, Washington shut down Russia’s Consulate General in Seattle (rented premises) and the consul general’s residence (diplomatic property).