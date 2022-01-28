US requests UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on January 31

UNITED NATIONS, January 28. /TASS/. The United States has sent a request to convene a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on January 31, the US mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Friday.

"The Council’s full attention is needed now, and we look forward to direct and purposeful discussion on Monday," the statement says.

The US diplomatic mission claimed that Russia’s actions near the Ukrainian border pose "a clear threat to international peace and security and the UN Charter." US diplomats once again claimed that around 100,000 Russian servicemen have been deployed in border areas, and accused Russia of "engaging in other destabilizing acts aimed at Ukraine."

Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine have become frequent in Ukraine and Western states. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such reports empty and groundless escalation of tensions, underscoring that Russia does not pose any threat to anyone. Peskov noted that provocations may happen in order to justify such claims and warned that such attempts will bear the most serious consequences.