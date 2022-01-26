Russia to decisively thwart attempts to paint Russia as Ukrainian conflict side — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Moscow will decisively thwart all attempts to hold Russia responsible for non-implementation of the Minsk Agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking at the State Duma Wednesday.

"We will continue to decisively thwart attempts to hold Russia responsible for the lack of progress, let alone paint us as a side to the conflict, which Western states have been outrageously trying to do lately," he said.

According to Lavrov, Moscow’s position on the situation in southeastern Ukraine remains unchanged: the intra-Ukrainian crisis can only be resolved through gradual and full implementations of the Minsk Agreements.

"There is only one key to success here: establishment of a direct dialogue between the sides of the conflict - Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk. We keep calling on the US, France, Germany and other Western colleagues who have influence on the Kiev regime, to force it into full implementation of the Minsk Agreements," the Minister underscored.