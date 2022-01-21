Absurd threats against Russia becoming worthless as they keep piling up, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The sanctions against Russia that the West is considering are absurd and are becoming ever-more worthless as they keep piling up, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to the Washington Post, a group of Republican Congressmen has come up with a bill imposing sanctions on top Russian officials and major businessmen.

"US lawmakers are exercising what they are capable of doing best. The more contingent bills there are - along with their absurd contents and absurd proposed measures - the more worthless they become," Peskov contended, when asked if Moscow would take the bill into account.

The proposed blacklist includes former and active government officials, as well as prominent Russian businessmen and public figures. The list contains 35 names, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.