Referendum on amendment of Belarusian Constitution scheduled for February 27

MINSK, January 20. /TASS/. The referendum on amendment of the Belarusian Constitution has been scheduled for February 27, according to a decree, signed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Thursday, the presidential press office says.

"In accordance with the document, the republican referendum on amendment and augmentation of the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus has been scheduled for February 27, 2022," the statement says.

According to the press office, the decree defines the language of the question for the upcoming referendum: "Do you accept the amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus?"

The proposed amendments and additions to the Constitution are attached to the presidential decree, the press office noted.

The Central Commission for elections and republican referendums was ordered to organize the referendum process, to organize the calculation of the outcome, and to ensure compliance with the law in the corresponding area during the referendum.

On December 27, the draft Constitution was presented for a nationwide discussion. On January 18, the head of state held a meeting on the outcome of the discussion; the modified draft Constitution will be presented to the president in the upcoming days.