China sends Urumqi destroyer for joint drills with Russian, Iranian navies in Gulf of Oman

BEIJING, January 20. /TASS/. The Chinese Navy has sent the destroyer Urumqi to the Gulf of Oman for the CHIRU-2Q22 joint drills with the Russian and Iranian navies, China’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"China has sent the missile destroyer Urumqi, the comprehensive supply ship Taihu, shipborne helicopters, and 40 marines to participate in the drills," the ministry said in a statement posted on the WeChat social media.

The drills are aimed at deepening practical cooperation among the navies of the three countries, China’s Defense Ministry specified.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Thursday that the Russian-Chinese-Iranian naval exercises CHIRU-2Q22 were being held in the Gulf of Oman and the airspace above it on January 18-22. Russia is represented in the drills by the Pacific Fleet’s task force made up of the Guards Order of Nakhimov missile cruiser Varyag, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs and the large sea tanker Boris Butoma, it specified.

The naval sailors from the three countries will practice artillery fire against sea targets, joint tactical maneuvering, the search for and rescue at sea. The warships will also practice inspecting and releasing a vessel captured by pirates, the ministry said.