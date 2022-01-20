Biden admits possible agreement with Moscow on non-deploying strategic weapons in Kiev

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has admitted the possibility of reaching some agreements with Russia relating to non-deployment of strategic weapons in Ukraine.

"The two things [Russian President Vladimir Putin] said to me that he wants <…>. One is that Ukraine will never be the part of NATO. And two - that there will be no strategic weapons in Ukraine. We can work out something on the second piece," the US leader said at a press conference, noting that the relevant reciprocal steps would be expected from Moscow.

"On the first piece, we have a number of treaties, international and in Europe, that suggest that you can choose who you want to be with," the US president pointed out.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Russia-US consultations on this issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.