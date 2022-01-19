Situation fragile in Libya, country needs international support — UN adviser

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The current situation is calm, but fragile in Libya, so the international community should help the country on its way towards national reconciliation, Stephanie Williams, Special Adviser of the United Nations Secretary-General on Libya, said in an interview with TASS.

"The situation in Libya is calm but fragile. And in this I think it’s a relay in common on the entire international community to help the Libyans and also to encourage them to continue and energize their efforts towards national reconciliation and transitional justice," she said.

Williams also noted that "the people of Libya are not interested in another interim, transitional government until the presidential and parliamentary elections are held, as they are now prioritized."

"What I have recommended is that the parliament focus its energies and efforts on the electoral process. I don’t believe that the Libyan people want yet another interim, temporary, transitional government. It would be something like the sixth government since the events of 2011. And again, what they (the Libyans - TASS) really want to do is to go to the ballot box," she added.