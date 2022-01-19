Syrian authorities dealt with terror threats thanks to Russian, Iranian aid — Putin

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Syrian authorities managed to overcome terror threats in the republic largely due to aid from Russia and Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi Wednesday.

"Thanks to our efforts, we managed to significantly assist the Syrian government to overcome threats, related to international terrorism," Putin said.

He also proposed to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

"Right now, of course, both of us are concerned with the situation in Afghanistan. I would like to discuss all these issues with you, find out your position on these problems," Putin said.

According to Putin, Iran and Russia cooperate "very closely" on the international arena in general.