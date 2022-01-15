NATO membership and deploying alliance weapons is fatal for Ukraine - expert

KIEV, January 15. /TASS/. The development of the territory of Ukraine by the NATO bloc and membership in it is unacceptable for the country, it threatens with a serious conflict and fatal consequences for the state, head of Ukrainian analytical center Third Sector, political scientist Andrey Zolotarev told TASS commenting on the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The appearance of US weapons and military bases in Ukraine on the Sea of Azov, as well as membership in the alliance that Kiev is striving for, is an unacceptable option. Lavrov's statement today about red lines is quite expected, given that such red lines are considered not only a formal membership of Ukraine in NATO, but also the military development of Ukrainian territory," the expert said.

In the current situation, according to him, the only way for a political solution and settlement of this problem remains the neutral, non-bloc status of Ukraine. At the same time, Zolotarev stressed, currently "Ukraine has virtually turned into a spear, with the help of which the collective West, primarily the United States and the United Kingdom, intend to tease Russia". "For Ukraine, this is a dead-end path, which sooner or later will lead to a serious conflict and fatal consequences for the state," the expert said.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry called Russia's two red lines on the issue of Ukraine's possible entry into NATO - this is the appearance of an alliance on Russian borders and the appearance of strike weapons and US military bases on the Sea of Azov.