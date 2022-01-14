US accusing Russia of helping North Korea develop its nuclear missile program — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The United States is bandying about "invented and groundless" accusations of Russia’s helping North Korea in the development of its nuclear missile program, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Zakharova’s words followed the US Department of State’s statement about the alleged involvement of Russian national Roman Alar and the company Parsek in supplies of components and technologies for North Korea’s nuclear program.

"The United States is seeking to replace facts with fantasy, is hurling invented and groundless accusations that Russia is helping North Korea develop its nuclear missile program," she said.