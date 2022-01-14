Russia’s dialogue with US and NATO should de-escalate tensions - UN Secretary-General

UN, January 14. /TASS/. The dialog between Russia and the US and NATO should find a way to reduce tension, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, responding to the question from TASS.

"Obviously, I think everybody is concerned with the present escalation of tension, and it is absolutely essential that the dialogue [between Russia and the US and NATO - TASS] that is taking place finds a way allowing for de·escalation of tension," Guterres said.

This is needed "to avoid any kind of confrontation that will be a disaster for Europe and for the world," the UN Secretary-General added.