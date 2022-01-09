Almost 6,000 people detained during unrest in Kazakhstan - president’s press service

NUR-SULTAN, January 9./TASS/. Almost 6,000 people have been detained in Kazakhstan amid riots, including many foreign nationals, the press service of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reported on Sunday after a meeting of the crisis center.

"As many as 125 criminal cases have been launched, and 5,800 people were taken to police stations, with a sizable number of foreign nationals among them," it said.

It was stressed at the meeting that the situation had been stabilized across the country, the developments had been taken under control. All the earlier seized administrative buildings have been retaken, the functioning of communal services and vital facilities is being restored.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the law enforcement agencies will take all necessary action to fully restore public order and security in the country," the press service said.