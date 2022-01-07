US to discuss only bilateral security issues with Russia in Geneva - Department of State

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. US representatives will only discuss bilateral security issues during the US-Russia meeting in Geneva on January 10, a high-ranking Department of State representative told journalists Friday.

"On Monday, we will listen to Russia’s explanations of its proposals [on security guarantees] and the underlying concerns. We will respond, we will tell about our own concerns. I hope that this will reveal several bilateral issues that have enough points of contact for further discussions. […] I would like to underscore that the discussions within the dialogue on strategic stability will focus on bilateral issues," she said.