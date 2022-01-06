Airports in Kazakhstan seized to thwart CSTO forces’ deployment - Lukashenko

MINSK, January 6. /TASS/. Extremists seized airports in Kazakhstan to prevent the deployment of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s forces, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Thursday.

"They set on fire everything they could, they seized the airport, and did this on purpose. Both in Almaty and Nur-Sultan there was an attempt to seize the airport. This was a deliberate act," Lukashenko said, according to the BelTA news agency. "That’s because they understood that military forces would be deployed there, first of all of Russia and [other] CSTO states."

The Belarusian president explained that the radicals sought to take these airports "under control to prevent the landing there."

Lukashenko also said consultations on the situation in Kazakhstan were held the entire night. "Consultations were held the entire night, we monitored the situation with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin <...> and held talks several times," he said.