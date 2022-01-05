Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister to participate in Ukraine-NATO commission on January 10

KIEV, January 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba confirmed that on January 10 he will take part in a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission.

"No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine. On January 10th I will visit Brussels for a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission. Part of a wide diplomatic effort to deter further Russian aggression," he wrote on Twitter.

On January 3, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, after a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, announced that a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission would be held in the near future.